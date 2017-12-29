Dana White Says Don't Count Out Floyd Mayweather to the UFC Then Promptly Counts Him Out

Floyd Mayweather is never going to fight in the UFC. This much we know. Not that you could tell from UFC president Dana White’s appearance on Undisputed Thursday. When asked by Skip Bayless about the possibility of Mayweather in the octagon, White had this to say:

“I said don’t count anything out on him coming over to the UFC that anything is possible. I still don’t.”

White then reiterated that anything is possible and said that he had a meeting with Floyd’s people later that day. To his credit he did admit he was trying to get into boxing, but this still sounded like he believed there was a chance he could get Floyd Mayweather to do mixed martial arts.

If you’d like any indication of how the meeting went, watch this video from TMZ Sports where White completely dismisses the idea of Floyd Mayweather in the UFC.

Did Dana think it was possible and get shut down in his meeting? Or has he just been saying stuff? Only he knows.