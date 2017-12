Most rookies have to adjust to the speed of the NFL or hitting the rookie wall by playing more games than they have been previously accustomed. For Pittsburgh’s Juju Smith-Schuster, the biggest adjustment has been to his sleep and video game schedule.

JuJu Smith-Schuster said his toughest adjustment to the NFL has been not staying up until 2 a.m. playing video games every night. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) December 28, 2017

That’s a ringing endorsement of the difficulty of attending USC.