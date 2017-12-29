Roundup: Dr. Phil's Questionable Methods; Guy Fieri's Sad Farewell; Pranking Nikki Haley

USA Today Sports

Meghan Markle, who is doing big things … Jailed Russian says he hacked the DNC on the Kremlin’s orders … The top 10 tweets of the year … Labeling stuff “fake news” only made Facebook users click more … Ridley Scott and his miracle audible … The year in media … Male stars will bravely wear black to the Golden Globes this year instead of, uh, black … What are you doing. Dr. PhilTim Cook gets a pay raiseSex robots could be hacked and made to murder you … Tee Martin didn’t interview for the Tennessee job … Wouldn’t cry over Jim Caldwell getting firedBono’s health scareVery happy to see LaVar Ball getting some pub after a relatively quiet year … Especially good time to win the lotteryWarren Buffett is out on BitCoin … Erie, Pa. may never see the ground again … Guy Fieri’s Times Square restaurant is closing … Heeeeee’re Johnny Carson’s former Malibu estate … Nikki Haley got prankedJohnny Manziel comeback on the horizon.

The New York Times created a digital Nazi hunter on Twitter. You won’t believe what happened next. [NYT]

At least 12 dead in deadly Bronx fire. [NBC New York]

People in Boston sure love their sports talk radio. [Boston Globe]

The Godfather on Netflix and chill. [Via]

Shabazz Napier with a delicious assist.

Football teams should practice the ol’ Gatorade bath more often.

Perseverance is key.

Roundup

