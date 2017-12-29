Raptors Suspend Serge Ibaka 1 Game After Altercation with Staff Member

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka has been suspended one game for a violation of team rules after an altercation with a staff member, the team announced today. The incident occurred after Wednesday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Both parties have apologized,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said. “We’ve discussed this internally as a team, and we won’t be discussing it any further. Now we’re focused on moving forward together, and we look forward to having Serge back in the lineup.”

Toronto hosts the Atlanta Hawks tonight.

Ibaka is averaging 13.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game this year.