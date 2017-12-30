The Rose Bowl is Monday and Baker Mayfield is still struggling with an illness, thanks to an immune system that’s not up to NFL standards. Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley is now conceding that his Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback won’t be 100 percent against Georgia.

But Mayfield is still planning on taking the field and being alive when the big game comes.

Baker Mayfield -“I’m not dying”

Here is the video proof. pic.twitter.com/KgpikAbXP2 — Curtis Fitzpatrick (@cfitzfox) December 30, 2017

This has been your daily Mayfield update. There will be another tomorrow, as he intends on waking up with a beating heart.

Don’t we all.