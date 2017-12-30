Wine Enthusiast LeBron James is Drinking "Pretty Much Every Day"

It kind of started around when I turned 30, actually. I started to just learn. I wanted to learn about it. Everybody was talking about how great it is and the different regions – not only here in America, but also obviously Italy and France and so many different places.

So, I started to do some research. I started tasting different wines, and it took a while for my pallet to actually give into it. Because your first time drinking wine, it’s not a very, very lasting taste. Like my daughter said – before I let her try some of my wine. She said, “It tastes like rocks.” And I gave her some very, very, very good wine, too. She said, “Ooh, it tastes like rocks. It’s nasty.” So, I kind of understand what she said.

But over the years, the last few years, I’ve been learning a lot about it and the different types of grapes and the different types of vines they be on, different type of region, the red, the white, blends and things of that nature.

So, it’s great to be in wine country.