Mitch McConnell Stars as the Real Tax Slayer, Kills the Read Option

Mitch McConnell's re-election ad during the Taxslayer Bowl is incredible pic.twitter.com/aCVY4xCkKC — Ben Muth (@FO_wordofmuth) December 30, 2017

An ad for Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell aired at halftime of the TaxSlayer Bowl between Louisville and Mississippi State, and it declared McConnell as the real Tax Slayer. It also featured some funny football scenes, including a tight end wearing #82 running the read option in the worst way possible. I’ve heard the read option is dead but I didn’t believe it until now.