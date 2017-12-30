Mitch McConnell Stars as the Real Tax Slayer, Kills the Read Option

An ad for Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell aired at halftime of the TaxSlayer Bowl between Louisville and Mississippi State, and it declared McConnell as the real Tax Slayer. It also featured some funny football scenes, including a tight end wearing #82 running the read option in the worst way possible. I’ve heard the read option is dead but I didn’t believe it until now.
Latest Leads
1hr
Baker Mayfield: "I'm Not Dying"
Good to know.
5hr
Wine Enthusiast LeBron James is Drinking "Pretty Much Every Day"
This one has an oaky finish.
6hr
Well, The Big Ten is Awesome (In Glorified Exhibitions)
Warming up the Midwest.
23hr
1d
1d
1d
1d
Comments