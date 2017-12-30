VIDEO: Mark Richt Grabbed Official's Arm, Gave Curt Interview to Molly McGrath

Wisconsin had scored 14 consecutive points on Miami, en route to 21, at the Orange Bowl when Mark Richt drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during a timeout for berating and making contact with an official. By the letter of the law, Richt probably should have been ejected from the game.

After the infraction happened, Molly McGrath asked Richt what he was so upset about, and Richt brusquely answered, “If you watch the tape you’ll see” before walking away. At the half, the Badgers lead 24-14.

UPDATE: Richt was upset about a holding penalty on the Badgers that went uncalled.