Jack Del Rio Fired By Raiders, Grumors Are Scorching Hot

The Raiders put the finishing touches on a disappointing 6-10 season with a loss to the Chargers today, and Jack Del Rio has already been relieved of his duties as head coach:

Jack Del Rio said Mark Davis has informed him he will no longer coach the Raiders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2018

Last night, Mort & Schefter reported that Davis was raring up to make Jon Gruden a ‘Godfather’ offer that included an ownership stake in the team, and while it remains to be seen if Gruden will indeed accept this offer and leave the ESPN Monday Night Football booth, the swift timing of this job dismissal makes this a situation worth monitoring by the minute.

