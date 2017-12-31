Jerry Lawler on Iowa State Fans: "They drank us completely out of Busch Light beer!"

The Midwest: Unless you live there, you know nothing about it.

Jerry Lawler found that out the hard way over the weekend when his bar and grill in Memphis hosted the Iowa State watch party for the Liberty Bowl, and bore witness to something Chuck Klosterman has dubbed “Midwest Power Drinking.”

“They packed the place last night, again tonight, again (Saturday). The only problem we had was: They drank us completely out of Busch Light beer! “I didn’t realize, in Memphis, Tennessee, nobody’s ever heard of Busch Light beer. But apparently it’s big in Iowa, right?”

It is, indeed. Perhaps not as specifically Iowan as Michelob Golden Light, a beer I’ve seen in Iowa and Minnesota (and only Iowa and Minnesota) a lot, but a choice Midwestern beverage nonetheless.

Still can't believe this happened. @JerryLawler made my week with this interview where he said "The only problem is… They drank us out of Busch Light beer." pic.twitter.com/URDm8AfPNg — Michael Admire (@Admire_OnAir) December 30, 2017

Presumably, they all then politely settled for Bud Light.