Jimmy Haslam Still Believes in Hue Jackson's Magic Touch, Told John Dorsey Hue Will Return

Jimmy Haslam knows no peer when it comes to destroying football. The Cleveland Browns owner apparently made it a condition that Hue Jackson return, when he brought in new GM John Dorsey.

#Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said he TOLD new GM John Dorsey that Hue Jackson would return as head coach, that there was no debate. Says, "I don't think Hue has lost (his) magic." — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 31, 2017

The only magic I’m aware of involving Hue Jackson is his magical ability to turn victory into losses and non-covers. This in turn makes you wonder if Hue Jackson knows where the bodies fraud is buried, and has compromising pictures. Jackson just completed an 0-16 season, on the heels of a 1-15 campaign. That is the worst two-year mark in the entire history of the NFL.

Hue Jackson is also delusional about the state of his work.

#Browns Jackson: “I don’t think anyone else could’ve done this job for the past 2 years” — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 31, 2017

I’m confident that you and I could have managed one win in two years. Where oh where could we have literally found anyone else who could have set the worst two-year mark in NFL history.

Not sure why John Dorsey agreed to come into a job where Haslam was already dictating and interfering in allowing him to do what he thought best. Enjoy 2018 Browns fans.