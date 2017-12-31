NFL USA Today Sports

Marquise Goodwin Knocked Out on Violent Hit by Blake Countess, Who Was Ejected

Marquise Goodwin, one of the best stories of the 49ers season, was knocked out cold after trying to catch a pass over the middle against the Rams. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound Goodwin lay on the ground for minutes before he was helped to the cart. He couldn’t even hold his neck up.

Eventually Goodwin offered a thumbs up on his way to the locker room. He had 934 receiving yards this season, by far the best of his young career.

Countess, a backup safety, was ejected and will probably be suspended for the Rams Wild Card game next week.

