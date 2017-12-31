NFL Draft Order: Giants Secure 2nd Pick, Browns Get Two in the Top 4

Here is the current 2018 NFL First Round Draft Order. The final twelve spots will be determined by playoff finish.

After the first set of Week 17 games, the top 4 is set. Both the Giants and the Colts won, so they stay in the same spots they entered the week (the Colts would have moved into #2 if they would have lost). The Texans’ loss locks them into the fourth spot on the tiebreaker, even if the Bucs lose. That pick, of course, goes to Cleveland after last year’s trade for Deshaun Watson. (bolded picks are set.)

#1 Cleveland Browns 0-16

#2 NY Giants 3-13

#3 Indianapolis Colts 4-12

#4 Cleveland Browns (via Houston Texans 4-12)

#5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4-11

#6 New York Jets 5-11

#7 Chicago Bears 5-11

#8 Denver Broncos 5-10

#9 San Francisco 49ers 5-10

#10 Cincinnati Bengals 6-9

#11 Oakland Raiders 6-9

#12 Miami Dolphins 6-9

#13 Washington Redskins 7-9

#14 Green Bay Packers 7-9

#15 Arizona Cardinals 7-8

#16 Los Angeles Chargers 8-7

#17 Buffalo Bills 8-7

#18 Detroit Lions 9-7

#19 Dallas Cowboys 9-7

#20 Seattle Seahawks 9-6