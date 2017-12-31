NFL Wild Card Playoff Matchups, Networks, and Game Times

The NFL’s playoff picture is set after a crazy slate of Week 17 games, many of which went down to the wire. But now we’ve got all the Wild Card round’s matchups and broadcast information so you can plan ahead.

Here’s the slate of games, times and the networks they’ll be broadcast on (all times Eastern):

Saturday, January 6:

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m., NBC

Sunday, January 7:

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 4:30 p.m., FOX

Make your plans accordingly.