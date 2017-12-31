USA Today Sports

Watch Anthony Davis Send Ron Baker's Body Flying Helplessly Out of Bounds with a Baseline Dunk

There are those who said Ron Baker lacked the overall strength and athleticism necessary for an NBA career. So far, the native of Hays, Kan., has proven the doubters wrong.

But when the haters said that, plays like this were what they had in mind:

Baker’s body … it doesn’t just go hurtling back down to earth, it does so with legs and arms flailing, as though Baker were a teddy bear tossed off the 50th story.

Some are questioning whether this should have been called an offensive foul, but c’mon.

Get well soon, Ron.

