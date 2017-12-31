WATCH: Jarvis Landry and Kenyan Drake Ejected After Crazy Dolphins, Bills Brawl

The Buffalo Bills were fighting for a playoff spot on Sunday and the Miami Dolphins were just fighting. After Jarvis Landry scored on a shovel pass in the fourth quarter, the two teams got involved in a pretty serious brawl that led to ejections.

Check this out:

Landry and Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake were both ejected after this.

Drake appeared to rip off a Bills player’s helmet off and chucked it across the field. I have a feeling he’ll be getting a fairly significant fine this week.