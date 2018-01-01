Did Baker Mayfield Aim A Throat Slash At Georgia?

Baker Mayfield and his Oklahoma Sooners and locked in a tight battle with the Georgia Bulldogs in Monday night’s Rose Bowl. The Heisman Trophy winner might be lucky though, he appeared to aim a throat-slash gesture at Georgia that the officials missed.

Early in the contest after Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship missed a 48-yard field goal to keep Oklahoma’s lead at 14-7, Mayfield did the following on the sidelines as he got ready to get back in the game:

That looks like a throat-slash and Mayfield saying “it’s over.” A throat-slash is an automatic unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in college football.

This being called a penalty probably wouldn’t have had a major impact on the outcome of the game, but it’s a stupid move from Mayfield anyway. His on-field antics have been the subject of much debate this season and this is more ammo for those who really don’t like him.