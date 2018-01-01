NCAAF USA Today Sports

Alabama's Da'Ron Payne Acheives Lineman Nirvana in Incredible Sequence

Alabama's Da'Ron Payne Acheives Lineman Nirvana in Incredible Sequence

NCAAF

Alabama's Da'Ron Payne Acheives Lineman Nirvana in Incredible Sequence

Alabama’s Da’Ron Payne was an unlikely choice to be the breakout pass-catching star in the Sugar Bowl but big men have big dreams. The 308-pound defensive tackle picked off a re-directed Kelly Bryant pass and rumbled 21 yards before being taken down by a horse-collar tackle.

A few minutes of real-time later, Payne caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts. His footwork was impeccable and befitting of a speedster much smaller. Take a look at that toe tap.

Payne’s one-man show extended the Crimson Tide’s lead to 17-6 and looks to have set in motion an insurmountable wave.

Heavy stuff.

, , , NCAAF

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home