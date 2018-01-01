Alabama's Da'Ron Payne Acheives Lineman Nirvana in Incredible Sequence

Alabama’s Da’Ron Payne was an unlikely choice to be the breakout pass-catching star in the Sugar Bowl but big men have big dreams. The 308-pound defensive tackle picked off a re-directed Kelly Bryant pass and rumbled 21 yards before being taken down by a horse-collar tackle.

A few minutes of real-time later, Payne caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts. His footwork was impeccable and befitting of a speedster much smaller. Take a look at that toe tap.

Payne’s one-man show extended the Crimson Tide’s lead to 17-6 and looks to have set in motion an insurmountable wave.

Heavy stuff.