Georgia's Davin Bellamy Teaches Baker Mayfield Important Lesson About Humility By Not Being Humble

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield won the Heisman this year. He was quite brash along the way, finding himself in some incidents.

Today, he played magnificently in the Rose Bowl, only to lose in devastating fashion. He may have also done a throat-slash move at one point. A real mixed bag.

Georgia linebacker Davin Bellamy decided to teach Mayfield a value lesson about the proper way to act by doing the opposite.

#UGA LB Davin Bellamy yelling at Baker Mayfield in the postgame as he congratulated #UGA players “HUMBLE YOURSELF! HUMBLE YOURSELF!” — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 2, 2018

Don’t think about the logic here very hard. It will only end in a headache.

Just look at this meme for clarity.