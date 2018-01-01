Oklahoma's First Half Offense Was a Masterpiece

Oklahoma leads Georgia, 31-17, at halftime of the Rose Bowl. The Sooners capped a thoroughly impressive offensive display by running a trick play that resulted in a Baker Mayfield touchdown reception. It was the cherry on top of a big sundae with delicious chunk yardage.

Mayfield went 13-for-18 and 200 yards. Rodney Anderson added 125 yards and two scores on 12 rushing attempts. The Sooners gained 360 total yards, didn’t commit a penalty, and converted all four redzone attempts into touchdown while averaging 9 yards/play.

If there’s good news for Georgia, it’s that its offense was on point as well, averaging 10.4 yards/play with 182 of 291 total yards coming on the ground. All is not lost, though a few more productive Oklahoma drives and it will be.