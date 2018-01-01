UCF Athletic Director Danny White Crowns Knights National Champions

UCF completed a 13-0 year by downing Auburn, 34-27, in the Peach Bowl. The Knights entered today No. 12 in the rankings, far from the College Football Playoff. Despite the unblemished record, they will not be national champions. But don’t tell that to UCF Athletic Director Danny White. He’s seen enough to crown his team.

Why not trust this completely unbiased opinion and pull the plug on the Rose Bowl right now? Tell Alabama and Clemson to go home and scrap the title game next week while we’re at it.