So, Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin grabbed his groin while yelling toward the South Carolina sideline after that field pal. pic.twitter.com/alsbre7IfS — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) January 1, 2018

After closing out the first half with his third field goal of the day, Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin had something to say to the South Carolina sideline. His message was amplified by some non-verbal communication in the form of a groin grab.

Classic sleepover gag or classless taunting? Depends on one’s perspective.

It appears the bowling alley bad blood hasn’t cooled.