Andy Dalton hit Tyler Boyd with a desperation pass with 44 seconds remaining Sunday, which sent all of Buffalo into elation. The Bills Mafia is repaying Dalton for his throw by donating to his charity–many of them in $19 increments to represent the Bills’ playoff drought coming to an end.

As of last night, Andy Dalton’s charity had received over $50,000 in donations in 24 hours.

We are getting 10 donations a minute! — Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) January 2, 2018

In the 24 hours since the 1st donation came in, over 2500 donors and just over $57,000 and counting! Last update for the night! I will update tomorrow. We can’t thank y’all enough! — Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) January 2, 2018

He also has free drinks and wings for life when he goes to Buffalo.