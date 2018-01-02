PM Roundup: Demi Lovato, College Football Title Game Tickets Are Pricey, Scott Frost Isn't Happy

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is back for a whole new year.

Demi makes out with dancer: Demi Lovato brought in the New Year by making out with one of her backup dancers on stage.

CFB title game is pricey: A flood of Georgia fans buying tickets for the College Football Playoff Championship Game is driving ticket prices through the roof. The game will be in Atlanta, so tons of Bulldogs fans are expected to be in attendance. The high sale on StubHub was $104,457 for 10 seats on the 50-yard line.

Scott is Frost-y: Now-former UCF head coach Scott Frost believes a “conscious effort” was made to keep his undefeated team from being in the College Football Playoff. The Knights finished their perfect season with a 34-27 Peach Bowl win over Auburn on Monday.

Tweet of the Day:

Mad respect for that level of annoyingness. https://t.co/5MXs2T9RHx — The Spirit of Troy (@USCTMB) January 2, 2018

