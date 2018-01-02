Roundup: Video of a Waffle House Brawl; Sugar is Bad For You; & LeBron's Fear of the Warriors

Charlotte McKinney … take in less sugar in 2018 … “Suspect wearing ‘Trust Me’ T-shirt steals car” … a hotel sweep in Houston prior to New Year’s Even uncovered this arsenal … “Kroger looks to eliminate checkout lanes” … video of a brawl at a Waffle House … “Mad About You” could be coming back to TV after going off the air 20 years ago … for years, it was all about Facebook, now journalists are finally pushing back … good news, candy eaters! “Scientists have found a drug that can repair cavities and regrow teeth” … and here I thought I was the only child of Caribbean immigrants … “Man dies after being shot by Wichita officer investigating possible homicide” … popular Atlanta news anchor was on her way to her Step Father’s funeral when she had a heart attack and died …

Podcast: Don’t read anything into meaningless bowl games, specifically, regarding Sam Darnold. Also, why LeBron is scared of the Golden State Warriors. [Podcast]

Boise State basketball is close to a home sellout, so their coach is going to have to swim across the Boise River. [Idaho Statesman]

I’d never heard of Fabulous Flournoy, and I greatly enjoyed this read about the longtime American basketball player in Europe. [NYT]

Drew Stanton beat the Seahawks in the season finale with a torn ACL? [AZ Central]

Is DeAndre Ayton the next NBA unicorn? I’ll say no, he was just much bigger and stronger than anyone in high school or college basketball this year. [Sporting News]

This is a fantastic story about USC coach Clay Helton. What a nice guy. [SI.com]

How many head coaching interviews with Eagles QB coach John DeFilippo go on? [Bleeding Green Nation]

This is a story about Nick Saban’s pick-up basketball prowess. He’s that guy who stacks the teams. [WSJ]

The New York Knicks are taking the fewest 3-point shots per game, and the most mid-range shots per game. Welcome to 1995. [NYDN]

Let’s just say my preseason pick of USC to the Final 4 … is not going that well. [Yahoo Sports]

Are Alvin Kamara and Marshon Lattimore the best rookie teammates since Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner? [Football Perspective]

Holding off as long as possible on introducing video games to my kids. As someone who played video games as a kid, this is why. [Telegraph]

Just gonna place this here and walk away: “Colts fans offended by anthem kneeling could receive refunds under legislative proposal.” [Indy Star]

This is a video of a Chihuahua fending off a Coyote. Loud and consistent works!