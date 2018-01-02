WATCH: Nick Saban Berated Bama OC Brian Daboll During The Sugar Bowl

Nick Saban is an intense dude and that level of intensity doesn’t wane, even when his team is up 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl.

With the Crimson Tide rolling over Clemson in the fourth quarter Monday night, Saban absolutely ripped Alabama offensive coordinator Brian Daboll on the sidelines.

Check this out:

Saban appeared to be really angry his team’s offense couldn’t finish drives in the second half, regardless of how big its lead was.

Daboll was hired this offseason to replace Lane Kiffin, but it seems Saban’s penchant for undressing Kiffin on the sidelines has carried over to his new offensive coordinator.