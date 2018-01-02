Stephen A. Smith Doesn't Think Jon Gruden Is Good Enough Coach to Merit Ownership Stake

Stephen A. Smith clarified that he was speaking his own personal opinion and not on behalf of his First Take cohorts or ESPN, and then proceeded to pound his hands on the table about why his (soon-to-be-former?) colleague Jon Gruden does not deserve an ownership stake in the Raiders:

“Does Bill Belichick have an ownership stake?” he asked rhetorically. “Does Bill PARCELLS have an ownership stake? Does Mike TOMLIN have an ownership stake? Did Tony DUNGY have an ownership stake?” It went on, but you get the point — Stephen A. doesn’t think Gruden is an accomplished enough coach to be the first to get an ownership stake in league history.