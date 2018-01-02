Todd Haley Apparently Injured His Hip in a Scuffle Outside a Bar

Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley apparently missed some time after sustaining an injury in a fall, and now we have some more context about said fall:

#Steelers OC Todd Haley was shoved down outside a bar near Heinz Field on New Year’s Eve, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. It resulted in a hip injury. Police have looked into it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2018

Before I was privy to this information, I had opined that Haley would be a good choice for the Bears’ coaching vacancy. I think on football merits he would be a good choice for any vacancy. He revitalized Kurt Warner’s career in Arizona, won a division in Kansas City with Matt Cassel as the starter before flaming out with Scott Pioli, and despite a rocky relationship with Ben Roethlisberger Haley’s presence there has been beneficial for his performance.

Nevertheless, he is certainly a hot head and NFL franchises are risk averse with his personality type unless the coach is such a slam dunk hire that the flaws can be ignored.