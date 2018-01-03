Craig Sager Apparently Cut His Children Out of Will

Craig Sager apparently left his children out of his will.

His son Craig Sager II tweeted Tuesday about the annoyance the situation is causing.

Nothing like getting served, pestered by Sherrifs & taken to court over a Will that myself and my sisters are not only 100% excluded from but do not even have any interest in contesting in the first place. Thanks Dad 👌 — Craig Sager II (@CraigSagerJr) January 2, 2018

Sager, a legendary reporter known for his bold fashion choices, died in December 2015 after a battle with leukemia. He had five children through two marriages.

His daughter Kacy offered support for her brother while confirming the familial strain.

I support @CraigSagerJr finally coming clean about some of the dumbassery we've been dealing with. Family is everything, and it's incredibly painful to know others are trying to erase you from it. Not gonna let it ruin our 2018 though 🙂 Love you guys — Kacy Sager (@THESagerbomb) January 2, 2018

Brenna Simon, the ex-girlfriend of Craig Sager II, then tweeted that the broadcaster was married when he met his second wife, Stacy. She continued with some less than glowing words about the woman who “shacked up” with the late Sager.

Once (still married) Craig met this POS, she’s all that mattered..Krista is getting married and was left nothing.Also she was roughly my age when she shacked up with married Sr. I’m Jr’s ex so it’s not my place to comment but I hate that woman so much my head is about to explode pic.twitter.com/DgD2oDZPLB — Brenna Simon (@BrennaSimonSays) January 2, 2018

…nothing she said was inaccurate though — Kacy Sager (@THESagerbomb) January 2, 2018

It’s tough to see something like this play out publicly. Sager was such a beloved and inspirational figure. Here’s hoping cooler and calmer heads prevail.