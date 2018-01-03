Craig Sager Apparently Cut His Children Out of Will

Craig Sager apparently left his children out of his will.
His son Craig Sager II tweeted Tuesday about the annoyance the situation is causing.
Sager, a legendary reporter known for his bold fashion choices, died in December 2015 after a battle with leukemia. He had five children through two marriages.
His daughter Kacy offered support for her brother while confirming the familial strain.
Brenna Simon, the ex-girlfriend of Craig Sager II, then tweeted that the broadcaster was married when he met his second wife, Stacy. She continued with some less than glowing words about the woman who “shacked up” with the late Sager.
It’s tough to see something like this play out publicly. Sager was such a beloved and inspirational figure. Here’s hoping cooler and calmer heads prevail.
