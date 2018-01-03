Rich Rodriguez Allegedly Had His Wife and Mistress On Arizona Sidelines During Same Game

Rich Rodriguez was fired by Arizona Tuesday night after allegations of sexual harassment against him became public. Well, now the notice of claim of an impending lawsuit to be filed against him has been made public and man does it look bad for the 54-year-old head coach.

While there are a ton of crazy details within the filing, one stood out to us as particularly insane: Rodriguez had both his wife and his mistress on the sidelines near each other at a game in 2015.

Rodriguez’s former assistant Melissa Wilhelmsen was often tasked with covering up his ongoing affair by lying to his family about it. Here is the section where things get bonkers:

On November 6, 2015, Rodriguez asked Melissa to get a sideline pass for his “friend” for the USC game in Tucson, which turned out to be his girlfriend. During the game, Melissa realized that Rodriguez’s wife was also on the sideline. At some point Melissa had to stand between the two hoping to avoid a confrontation. The following Monday, Melissa complained to Rodriguez about how upsetting it was to be placed in that situation. Rodriguez laughed it off without acknowledging her stress or sense of betrayal to his wife.

I’ll say this about Rich Rodriguez, the guy has some serious stones on him. That is about as bold as you can get. In fact this is all I could think of while reading that claim:

His wife and his mistress were both on the sidelines during a game. I don’t know if you’ve seen a college football game before, but there aren’t just dozens of women hanging out on the sidelines. Those two almost certainly saw each other, and the fact that Wilhelmsen had to stand between them at one point is completely insane.

There are a litany of other allegations against Rodriguez that include clear sexual harassment of Wilhelmsen and fostering an atmosphere where sexual harassment of women was completely acceptable. If even half of Wilhelmsen’s claims are true, Rodriguez should never be allowed near another major college football program.