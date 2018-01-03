Roundup: Texas Tech Stuns Kansas; How Georgia Dominates Recruiting; & Chris Paul Buys House with 14 Bathrooms

Hannah Ferguson, who you can see wrestling below … NBC decides Hoda Kotb will replace Matt Lauer on the Today Show … a week late, but very cool of Alshon Jeffery to surprise kids with a truck full of toys on Christmas … “The Owner of Volvo Just Acquired a Flying Car Company” … of course there’s no pressure replacing Mike Francesa; nobody is expecting anything … this is the holiday spirit: “Volunteers Buy Home For Woman After Paralyzing Car Crash” … 2017 was the safest year in the history of the airline industry … “Pregnant Frenchwoman electrocuted in bath ‘by plugged in smartphone‘” …

Texas Tech got its first win over Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse. It’s early, but Bill Self, you’ve got problems. [KC Star]

Please remember in 2018 to compartmentalize: Politics, social media, your real job. You don’t want something like this to happen. [The Ringer]

A “Where Are They Now” regarding the 1992 title-winning Alabama Crimson Tide. [AL.com]

Podcast: Don’t read anything into meaningless bowl games, specifically, regarding Sam Darnold. Also, why LeBron is scared of the Golden State Warriors. [Podcast]

Writer makes it sound so easy for the Bears to make decisions on free agents to improve the team. [Sun-Times]

Fascinating look at the aggressive recruiting nature of Georgia, which has spent more than $500,000 more in that area since Kirby Smart took over. [Yahoo Sports]

Here’s a great story on Chris Hogan of the Patriots and his wife. [Boston Globe]

I guess Chris Paul thinks he’s going to be in Houston for awhile? He just bought a mansion that has 14 bathrooms. [TMZ Sports]

Sorry, I just can’t get worked up about the Pac-12’s bowl season struggles. Don’t read too much into them. [Mercury News]

“A former Anniston Star reporter says that H. Brandt Ayers, chairman of the company that publishes the paper, sexually assaulted her in the 1970s in The Star’s newsroom.” [Anniston Star]

“Politico reporter is punished for raising the curtain on Obama’s Hezbollah policy.” [Tablet Mag]

