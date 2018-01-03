PM Roundup: Taylor Swift; UCF Claims National Title; Kyrie Thought LeBron Was Forcing Him Out

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is absolutely only doing this for the money.

Taylor’s tour is a raking in the dough: Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” tour could wind up being one of the biggest of all-time. Despite some negative press, the tour is projected to rake in nearly half a billion dollars.

Central Florida acting delusional: UCF will raise a national championship banner after going undefeated this season. While the Knights certainly had an amazing year, this is taking it a bit too far. Come on guys, you’re being ridiculous.

Kyrie thought LeBron pushed him out: Kyrie Irving apparently believed LeBron James was trying to push him out in Cleveland. It turns out, that probably wasn’t actually the case.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

A-Rod Is in Serious Talks to Join ESPN, But This Roadblock Besides FOX Sharing Remains

Anonymous Sources: Josh Rosen Using Football to Make Money

Jon Gruden’s Track Record Suggests He’s An Average Head Coach

10 Helpful Tips for Oregonians Afraid of Pumping Gas

Around the Sports Internet:

The Celtics are having a great season but they still have to prove they can beat the Cavs

Think the Patriots are a Super Bowl lock? Think again.

The Royals and Padres are in a bidding war for Eric Hosmer

Jon Gruden says there’s a “good chance” he’d take the Raiders job

Song of the Day: