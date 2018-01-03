NCAAB USA Today Sports

VIDEO: This is Egregious Behavior, Even for Ted Valentine

Veteran official Ted Valentine has a flair for the dramatic and is a larger-than-life figure on the basketball court. Those are nice ways to describe what he does, right?

He was up to his old tricks again tonight while working the North Carolina-Florida State game. Tar Heels senior guard Joel Berry, frustrated with a hold that went uncalled, calmly attempted to speak to Valentine.

The man in the striped shirt wasn’t having it though, and went the extra mile of turning around and demonstrably folding his arms.

Very, very cool.

 

