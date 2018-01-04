NCAAF USA Today Sports

Baker Mayfield Went to Clippers Game With Emily Wilkinson, Made Her Breakfast Tacos

Baker Mayfield Went to Clippers Game With Emily Wilkinson, Made Her Breakfast Tacos

NCAAF

Baker Mayfield Went to Clippers Game With Emily Wilkinson, Made Her Breakfast Tacos

It's 2018….. 🤙🏼 Appreciate the tickets @blakegriffin32

A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@baker_mayfield) on

Baker Mayfield stuck around the Los Angeles area for a little bit after Oklahoma had a heartbreaking overtime loss to Georgia in the Rose Bowl. Invited by Blake Griffin, he attended the Clippers-Grizzlies game, where he had his arm around Emily Wilkinson. As Busted Coverage notes, Wilkinson and her brothers are social media influencers; in her Instagram bio, she says she is a patient coordinator at an LA-area plastic surgery firm.

On Wilkinson’s Instagram story, Mayfield made her breakfast tacos — a delicacy in his native Austin, TX — and they also played some cornhole together.

The world will breathlessly wait and see whether this was a fling, or if they make more public appearances together and/or classify themselves as boyfriend and girlfriend.

, , , NCAAF

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home