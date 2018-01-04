Roundup: BOMB CYCLONE, Hoda 'Today' Show Salary, Worst Gambling Beat Ever, Trump V. Bannon

Carmen Electra … The Bomb Cyclone moniker will give this East Coast winter storm a lot of attention … Will the threat of chocolate extinction wake people up to climate change? … Like many teams, the 49ers don’t want to be on Hard Knocks … “Off-duty deputy dies after assault following traffic collision” … Oregon passed a new law enabling self-serve gas and it’s not really going well … Mike Tyson is launching a 40-acre marijuana ranch … Tesla had its best year ever in 2017 but didn’t meet its goals on the Model 3 … IGN editor-in-chief fired for alleged misconduct … “Missing Colorado teen who posted on Facebook about alleged stalker is found dead” … True Detective Season 3 adds ‘Blade’ actor Stephen Dorff to cast with Mahershala Ali and Carmen Ejogo …

Hota Kotb is reportedly getting $7 million to co-host the Today show, which isn’t chopped liver, but it’s also not quite the $25 million Matt Lauer was getting paid [Page Six]

If for whatever reason you haven’t read this Michael Wolff book excerpt embedding inside the Trump administration, it legit reads like a novel … [NY Mag]

… The other one was also quite riveting, with explosive allegations from Steve Bannon [Guardian] …

… And Trump has hired Hulk Hogan’s lawyer who bankrupted Gawker to order Bannon to cease and desist [ABC News]

Google facing gender discrimination lawsuit pertaining to its preschool teachers [Guardian]

Tyler Hansbrough discusses playing in China [Bleacher Report]

This legit may be one of the worst gambling beats in human history [Fresno Bee]

Is YouTube going to pour a lot of money into the music industry? [Bloomberg]

Is Logan Paul’s brand actually gonna become even bigger? [Kotaku]

Google is looking into selling off Zagat [Reuters]

Karl Malone made an off-screen WWE appearance this week

Jon Gruden’s QB camp with Derek Carr

Mario Odyssey sounds sync with background music

This video is from 2010, but I hadn’t seen it: UCF professor accuses class of cheating on midterm: