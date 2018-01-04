VIDEO: Dan Le Batard Vomited On-Air After Stugotz Ate a Photo

Dan Le Batard has a weak stomach, as he demonstrated during a bizarre segment today. Le Batard began the segment by demanding that Stugotz eat a photo of Dan and Papi Le Batard as a loyalty move, after he ate a photo of the Golics (a purported Golic family tradition). Stugotz then started ingesting the photo.

Things took a turn, though, when Stugotz spit out a partially chewed piece of paper, and then re-inserted it into his mouth. That set Le Batard down a path from which he could not recover (at about the 2 minute mark of the above video), and Stugotz made it worse by suggesting he would give some of the chewed paper to Domonique Foxworth. At that point, Le Batard lost it and spewed, and his eyes were watering heavily.

Don’t chew things and spit them out in front of Dan Le Batard.