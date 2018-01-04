Jon Gruden and Oakland Raiders are Making Mockery of NFL Processes and Rules

Jon Gruden as the next head coach of the Oakland Raiders is the worst kept secret in sports right now. It was reported by Adam Schefter that he would be the next head coach before the team had even fired Jack Del Rio, and so it’s a matter of the two sides acting like it’s not done until Gruden is done broadcasting this weekend’s wildcard game, while he is contacting assistants and putting his staff together, and while the Raiders satisfied the Rooney Rule requirements.

The Oakland Raiders aren’t the first team, and won’t be the last, to go through the motions to get their coach that they targeted before a job was formally open, to satisfy the Rooney Rule. Here’s former Oakland executive Amy Trask:

Many have asked me whether I think OAK should be required to comply w/Rooney Rule or whether OAK should be given leeway b/c of Al’s legacy. If OAK opts to comply, it should do so honestly and in good faith. If OAK does not wish to do that, it should (1/2) — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) January 3, 2018

(2/2) be forthright and choose to pay a fine. But I don’t believe that Al’s legacy should be used as justification for non compliance – Al hired Tom and Art and me – and Al would be the first to be saddened if it was. — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) January 3, 2018

But it’s not just the Rooney Rule. As long as Gruden isn’t in the NFL, he can contact other assistants freely, recruit them, and engage in behavior that would otherwise be tampering. But with his return to Oakland being a fait accompli and us relying on honesty in when the deal is actually finalized, it sure seems like something fishy is afoot.

For example, Rich Bisaccia is leaving Dallas.

Cowboys’ special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia will be allowed to leave Dallas despite being under contract for two more seasons, likely to join Jon Gruden with the Oakland Raiders, as @toddarcher reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2018

It seems like the deal might be done, but Gruden and the Raiders are just holding off on letting everyone in on it for their advantage. Meanwhile, Gruden is set to call a playoff game involving the Kansas City Chiefs. Normally, broadcasters conduct interviews and get access to inside info as part of the preparation. The Chiefs, though, should afford the Oakland Raiders all the deference to which he is due for this charade–namely none.