Mark Schlereth Authors Devastating Twitter Comeback With Props

Fox NFL analyst Mark Schlereth pointed out that some Heisman Trophy winners haven’t exactly lit it up in the pros and the Oklahoma offense doesn’t fully prepare Baker Mayfield for the next level.

Twitter being what it is, he received some pushback. Luckily, Schlereth had his right hand, uh, handy for a devastating rebuttal.

Poor Darlene. How do you recover from something like this? One minute you’re talking smack and the next you’re forever blinded by the RINGZ.

Also, totally unrelated, but I have the same countertops as Schlereth. There is big money in blogging.