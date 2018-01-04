VIDEO: Mike Patrick Once Interrupted an Alabama-Georgia Overtime Thriller to Talk About Britney Spears

With Alabama and Georgiaset to battle for a national championship, it’s only natural to dip into the archives and explore some of the great moments in this storied rivalry. Thanks to Reddit, we have a strong contender for the most memorable and most confusing.

It happened during the first overtime of the 2007 game. Alabama’s Leigh Tiffin had just kicked a 42-yard field goal on the first possession of extra time. Georgia was about to take the ball with a chance to answer. Matt Stafford would soon throw a game-winning touchdown pass.

Mike Patrick took the opportunity to throw in an earnest question about Britney Spears and her career choices. His partner Todd Blackledge was understandably flummoxed.

Now, to be fair, 2007 was a wild time for Spears. In February she shaved her head and checked into a rehab. Her divorce with Kevin Federline was finalized in the summer. Patrick, like many other Americans, was concerned.

But Spears eventually emerged stronger and her Blackout album was a chart success when it was released two months after the above clip.

Here’s hoping Patrick found peace and made it out to Las Vegas in recent years to check out Spears’ residency.