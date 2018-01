Who is the first to try a Jelly & Mayonnaise sandwich? Yes, you read that right…jelly and mayo 😳 Find out in @threekola's kitchen: pic.twitter.com/kwha7r05pV — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 3, 2018

Chicago Bulls big man Nikola Mirotic has joined some foods together in unholy union and the results are absolutely disgusting. Peanut butter and mayonnaise sandwiches. Oreos coated in orange juice. Bleh!

He made his poor teammates try these abhorrent concoctions. They attempted to be polite about the situation. A promotional video was born.

All fun and games until it ends up in your mouth.