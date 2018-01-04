Tiger Woods Adds to His 2018 Schedule, Will Play the Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods’s 2018 schedule has been a topic of debate in the golf world. How many tournaments will Tiger play? Where will he play?

Now, per Ryan Lavner, we hear that Woods is planning on playing in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January. This isn’t a big surprise, and I predicted that this, along with the Genesis Open, which Woods has already committed to, would be a part of his 2018 schedule.

Tiger has won eight times at Torrey Pines. He won the Buick Invitational in 1999, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, and in 2008. He also won the U.S. Open at Torrey in 2008 and then the Farmers Insurance Open in 2013, which is the last year he won on the PGA Tour.

Just confirmed with Farmers Insurance Open tournament director Peter Ripa: Tiger has committed to play at Torrey Pines. — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) January 4, 2018

It will be interesting to see how Tiger starts his 2018 season after becoming his own swing coach, but currently all signs are pointing in the right direction for the first time in a long time.

If you’re wondering what other events Tiger may enter in 2018, I’d look for him to add the Honda Classic and finish with the Arnold Palmer Invitational before playing in the Masters.