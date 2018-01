2018 NFL Playoff & Super Bowl Predictions

Here are our picks for the 2018 NFL Playoffs. Can anyone knock of New England? Who will emerge from a loaded NFC?

JASON McINTYRE

Wildcard Round

Jacksonville 23, Buffalo 12

Kansas City 31, Tennessee 19

New Orleans 26, Carolina 10

Los Angeles Rams 31, Atlanta 21

Divisional Round

New England 30, Kansas City 27

Jacksonville 19, Pittsburgh 17

New Orleans 27, Philadelphia 17

Minnesota 23, Los Angeles Rams 20

Championship Games

New England 24, Jacksonville 23

Minnesota 28, New Orleans 24

SUPER BOWL

Minnesota 27, New England 23

JASON LISK

Wildcard Round

Jacksonville over Buffalo

Kansas City over Tennessee

New Orleans over Carolina

Los Angeles Rams over Atlanta

Divisional Round

New England over Kansas City

Pittsburgh over Jacksonville

New Orleans over Philadelphia

Minnesota over Los Angeles Rams

Championship Games

Pittsburgh over New England

New Orleans over Minnesota

SUPER BOWL

New Orleans over Pittsburgh

KYLE KOSTER

Wildcard Round

Jacksonville over Buffalo

Kansas City over Tennessee

New Orleans over Carolina

Atlanta over Los Angeles Rams

Divisional Round

New England over Kansas City

Pittsburgh over Jacksonville

Atlanta over Philadelphia

Minnesota over New Orleans

Championship Games

New England over Pittsburgh

Minnesota over Atlanta

SUPER BOWL

New England over Minnesota

RYAN GLASSPIEGEL

Wild Card Round

Kansas City over Tennessee

Jacksonville over Buffalo

LA Rams over Atlanta

New Orleans over Carolina

Divisional Round

New England over Kansas City

Pittsburgh over Jacksonville

New Orleans over Philadelphia

Minnesota over LA Rams

Championship Round

Pittsburgh over New England

New Orleans over Minnesota

Super Bowl

New Orleans over Pittsburgh

RYAN PHILLIPS

Wildcard Round

Jacksonville over Buffalo

Kansas City over Tennessee

New Orleans over Carolina

Atlanta over Los Angeles Rams

Divisional Round

New England over Kansas City

Pittsburgh over Jacksonville

Atlanta over Philadelphia

New Orleans over Minnesota

Championship Games

New England over Pittsburgh

New Orleans over Atlanta

SUPER BOWL

New England over New Orleans

MICHAEL SHAMBURGER

Wildcard Round

Jacksonville over Buffalo

Kansas City over Tennessee

New Orleans over Carolina

Atlanta over Los Angeles Rams

Divisional Round

New England over Kansas City

Pittsburgh over Jacksonville

Philadelphia over Atlanta

New Orleans over Minnesota

Championship Games

New England over Pittsburgh

New Orleans over Philadelphia

SUPER BOWL

New Orleans over New England