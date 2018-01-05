Bill Belichick Going to the Indianapolis Colts Would Really Piss Off Bob Kraft and Tom Brady

There’s no way Bill Belichick would actually do this, but if you’re looking for the team he could leave the Patriots for, the best option is the Indianapolis Colts.

Think about this: He’d be leaving a great owner (Bob Kraft) for one of the craziest in the NFL (Jim Irsay); he’d be leaving the best QB in NFL history for one who – before three straight years of injuries – started his career on track to be an all-time great.

Bill Belichick-to-the-Colts would be such a tremendous storyline on multiple levels. The guy who prevented Peyton Manning from getting to the Super Bowl multiple times … now goes to the franchise Manning built!

Belichick has worked magic with a 6th round pick from Michigan. What’s he going to do with Andrew Luck, one of the most gifted QBs to enter the league in years?

Also, deflategate. I mean, come on, this is too perfect!

If Belichick did want to leave the Patriots after this season, to prove he can win without Tom Brady, the 65-year old Belichick would immediately have many suitors. The Giants make sense. I mentioned them on December 24th in this interview with Greg Bedard when the Brady/Belichick story started to bubble up.

Would Jerry Jones, another crazy owner, kick Jason Garrett to the curb in a heartbeat if he could land Belichick? Well if he wants to win, yes.

All this drama sets up a tremendous postseason: The Patriots are going to go boom or bust in January, and then after that, who knows what the future holds for the greatest QB/coach tandem in NFL history.