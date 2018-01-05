NCAAB USA Today Sports

Bill Walton Made Elephant Noises On Air Because Of Course He Did

Bill Walton Made Elephant Noises On Air Because Of Course He Did

NCAAB

Bill Walton Made Elephant Noises On Air Because Of Course He Did

Bill Walton is rapidly approaching “national treasure” status as a broadcaster. He’s not necessarily a great color guy, and he has a tendency to annoy a significant portion of his audience, but occasionally he spins gold.

Walton and broadcast partner Dave Pasch were on the call for Arizona’s Pac-12 clash against Utah Thursday night, and we got yet another “Walton moment.”

When a replay of Wildcats stud freshman DeAndre Ayton throwing down a dunk came on screen, Walton made what was supposed to be the noise of a elephant, then said Ayton was “adjusting the axial tilt” with his dunks.

It was as wonderful as you’d expect. Watch:

Walton then went on to compare Ayton to other wildlife, while throwing in a growl at the end:

Never change, Bill.

, , , , , , NCAAB

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NCAAB
Home