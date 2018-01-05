Bill Walton Made Elephant Noises On Air Because Of Course He Did

Bill Walton is rapidly approaching “national treasure” status as a broadcaster. He’s not necessarily a great color guy, and he has a tendency to annoy a significant portion of his audience, but occasionally he spins gold.

Walton and broadcast partner Dave Pasch were on the call for Arizona’s Pac-12 clash against Utah Thursday night, and we got yet another “Walton moment.”

When a replay of Wildcats stud freshman DeAndre Ayton throwing down a dunk came on screen, Walton made what was supposed to be the noise of a elephant, then said Ayton was “adjusting the axial tilt” with his dunks.

It was as wonderful as you’d expect. Watch:

Bill Walton is making elephant noises (theoretically) and adjusting the axial tilt pic.twitter.com/IojLaaXWnA — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 5, 2018

Walton then went on to compare Ayton to other wildlife, while throwing in a growl at the end:

Bill Walton compares Deandre Ayton to the wildlife of the far west pic.twitter.com/PgF8uyJnqt — Ryan Kelapire (@RKelapire) January 5, 2018

Never change, Bill.