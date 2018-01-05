The Insane $100 Million Jon Gruden Contract Will Come Back to Haunt Raiders

When Jon Gruden not only spurned Tennessee and the Bucs for the Raiders, but also publicly shot down the idea the deal would come with an ownership stake, it was inevitable that the numbers would be eye popping. But seriously:

Raiders are giving new head coach Jon Gruden a 10-year contract, the longest coaching deal in NFL history, sources tell ESPN. The deal is likely to be worth about $100 million. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2018

Coaching contracts don’t come with fake numbers like player ones do, where the back-end usually doesn’t ever get reached before the player is released or compelled to restructure. The Raiders will be on the hook for all of this.

Gruden, as my colleague Ryan Phillips wrote earlier this week, is a decent head coach but not a great one, who has been out of the league for nearly a decade. These coaches have higher career winning percentages:

Guys like Chuck Pagano (.552) Dennis Green (.546), Jim Mora (.541), Brian Billick (.556), Jim Caldwell (.554), Wade Phillips (.562), Ron Rivera (.576) and Mike Smith (.589) all have better marks than him. None of those guys is knocking down the doors of the Hall of Fame as a head coach.

The beginning of this contract may turn out to be fine but the back-end is going to functionally be like when a baseball team is on the hook for insane numbers while the former star player’s body is breaking down.

Oh well, it’s not my money!