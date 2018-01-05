Five-Time Super Bowl Champion, Two-Time MVP Tom Brady Upset Over Not Winning "Patriot of the Week" Award

Seth Wickersham’s explosive piece on the discord within the New England Patriots organization is full of juicy nuggets. A guy could print it out, throw a dart at the paper and find something interesting. For me, what stands out is how petty the Kraft-Belichick-Brady triumvirate comes off.

One would think that winning five Super Bowls together would help smooth over some of the seams and yet we get lines like this:

Brady has noted to staff a few times this year that, no matter how many game-changing throws he makes, Belichick hasn’t awarded him Patriot of the Week all year.

That’s right, Brady: the best quarterback to ever live, the man with a fistful of rings, two NFL MVP awards — and possibly a third on the way, four Super Bowl MVPs, the supermodel wife, and a sugar-diet is legitimately upset about being slighted for Patriot of the Week honors.

Now, I know that it’s not really about the award. We’re left to believe Brady sees the lack of recognition as an intentional message being sent by his strong-willed coach. And if that’s the case, the situation is even more ridiculous.

The old adage that winning cures all that ails is strongly tested by Wickersham’s piece. It’s difficult for an outsider to to understand how the forest has been lost for the trees in such a manner.