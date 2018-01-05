USA Today Sports

Roundup: Michael Wolff's Book Drops; Falling Iguanas; It Snowed a Bit

Roundup: Michael Wolff's Book Drops; Falling Iguanas; It Snowed a Bit

Roundup

Roundup: Michael Wolff's Book Drops; Falling Iguanas; It Snowed a Bit

The Powerball and Mega Millions continue to rise … Michael Essien statue is freaking me out, man … Michael Wolff has more devastating details on his upcoming book … CBS News fires political director for inappropriate behavior … Rick Pitino’s rebuttal to Kevin Stallings … White House banning personal cell phones for staffers …Baby, it’s cold outside … Trae Young continues to be unstoppableGroin-bleaching is a thing now … Breitbart shakeup could be in the works … Jim McMahon will love VegasUnfortunate name hereThe Ball brothers’ new jerseys are a must-have … How the Super Contest winner did itJacksonville Jaguars dyeing food … Roy Moore accuser sues him for defamationGame of Thrones not returning until 2019 … Sean Spicer admits he “screwed up”Cam Newton properly ratedWhat if being on Hard Knocks is a good thing … Matt Patricia definitely a blizzard shorts guy … It rained iguanas in FloridaJeopardy on a break while Trebek recovers … Zendaya.

25th Amendment chatter has grown from a whisper to whatever this is. [Politico]

Remember a week ago when Michael Schmidt was getting heat for being too soft? [New York Times]

As a reminder, Michael Wolff secured his access by bashing reporting he would subsequently rely on. [Washington Post]

Bad Twitter bios. A field guide. [GQ]

If UFC wants to pretend it won the national title, let them. Ain’t hurting anyone. [Yahoo]

If you dive for a loose ball, Tom Izzo will love you forever.

This dog doesn’t need a human to go sledding.

Young LaVar Ball was easy on the eyes.

#TBT LaVar Ball in college!

A post shared by Ballislife (@ballislife) on

, , Roundup

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home