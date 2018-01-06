Big Baller Brand Skips Game in Lithuania After Opposing Team Bans Reality Show Cameras

The Ball family’s Lithuanian journey is off to a great start as they make friends and show their steadfast commitment to their new club, Vytautas.

Just kidding. Things are already comically stupid.

The Ball brothers were supposed to make the trip to Vilnius for today’s game, but remained in Prienai after the opposing team, Lietuvos Rytas, didn’t initially allow the cameras from the Ball reality show in the arena. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) January 6, 2018

Like the old saying goes: “when coach says jump, you say, ‘will my reality show cameras be allowed to film this?'”

This admission will make me come off as naive, but I’m actually surprised how quickly the veneer of this whole thing being about basketball was stripped away. I thought it’d take at least a week before that pretense was abandoned.

When the Balls do finally see the court, they’ll be encountering an uphill battle.

Vytautas, the team in which LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball will join Tuesday, just lost by 57 points to BC Lietuvos Rytas. Final: 113-56. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) January 6, 2018

What could go wrong? Nah. What else will go wrong.