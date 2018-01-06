Big Baller Brand Skips Game in Lithuania After Opposing Team Bans Reality Show Cameras

The Ball family’s Lithuanian journey is off to a great start as they make friends and show their steadfast commitment to their new club, Vytautas.
Just kidding. Things are already comically stupid.
Like the old saying goes: “when coach says jump, you say, ‘will my reality show cameras be allowed to film this?'”
This admission will make me come off as naive, but I’m actually surprised how quickly the veneer of this whole thing being about basketball was stripped away. I thought it’d take at least a week before that pretense was abandoned.
When the Balls do finally see the court, they’ll be encountering an uphill battle.
What could go wrong? Nah. What else will go wrong.
