Calais Campbell Was So Good He Made All Pro Team Twice, For Two Different Teams

The Associated Press All-Pro First and Second Teams were released today, and there were several head-scratching results because of the completely bad way in which the Associated Press does the voting. This was true this year just as much as in past years.

One of the craziest things is that Calais Campbell made first team all-pro at the edge rusher position playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and also got 10 votes at interior lineman for Arizona (where he played prior to this season). Those 10 votes were enough to also make him a second team all-pro at interior lineman.

Here’s a screen grab from the early releases of the AP voting results (in some later versions, the team has been changed).

If those initially reported results are true, that means that 20% of voters selected Calais Campbell at interior lineman for Arizona. Boy, will they be surprised when they watch the playoffs. For Campbell, at least, it’s probably overdue that he get some extra awards since he frequently gets votes at both defensive end and defensive tackle (he plays end in a 3-4 or inside with four linemen frequently), and had never before been named first team all pro.