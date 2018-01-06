Jon Gruden Absolutely Loves The Wild Card Game

The Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs are about to get the NFL’s Wild Card round started. That means its a very big day for ESPN analyst Jon Gruden. If you missed the recent major news, let me fill you in.

Gruden loves the Wild Card games.

It’s only fitting that a man with that much passion for all things Wild Card would return to one after some time away. When you hear him talk about the Wild Card, it’s tough to imagine not on the sidelines of one, enjoying it.

Gruden fits all the descriptors of a viable Wild Card enjoyer.

Ice water in the veins? Check. Ready for anything? Check. Willing to embrace the chaos? Check. Armed with a belief that this stuff matters? Double check.

This is what it’s all about for Gruden.